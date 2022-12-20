The 1A Record Club's favorite music of 2022

The last twelve months gave us a lot of great new tunes.

Beyoncé,Kendrick LamarandSZAcame back after years without solo music.

Heartthrob Harry Styles dropped his third solo album “Harry’s House.”

Asongthat originally debuted at #30 on the Billboard charts in 1985 came back this year at #4.

Taylor Swift dropped her10th studio album. And Puerto Rican artistBad Bunny was the most-streamed artist in the world for a third year in a row after dropping “Un Verano Sin Ti.”

Before the end of 2022, we’re looking back at this year’s music.

Here are our guests’ favorites:

Taylor Crumpton:

GloRilla ft. Cardi B, “Tomorrow 2”

Saba and G Herbo, “Survivor’s Guilt”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Plan B”

Maria Sherman:

Plains, “Abilene”

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Paramore, “This Is Why”

Stephen Thompson:

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

MUNA, “What I Want”

Taylor Swift, “You’re On Your Own, Kid”

And here are some picks from our producers and you:

