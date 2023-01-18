© 2023 KGOU
China's population dropped for the first time in decades: What it means

Published January 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST

For the first time in more than six decades, the world’s most crowded country has fewer people. China is seeing a slight drop in population.

India may soon surpass China with the biggest population in the world. The shifting demographics may have big implications inside China and in the world economy.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Yong Cai, a sociology professor at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and faculty fellow at the UNC Carolina Population Center.

