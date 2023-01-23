© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_72dpi-01.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Tech layoffs go from bad to worse in the new year

Published January 23, 2023 at 12:33 PM CST

In the last quarter of 2022, the tech sector was left reeling as profits slumped and layoffs swept the once seemingly invincible industry. Yet more misery has hit tech businesses to start the year with hundreds of thousands of layoffs last week.

Axed workers have been left with a bitter taste in their mouths at the way they were let go. It also throws into doubt the residency of many workers who were employed on H1-B visas, with only a short period of time for them to find new work.

KQED Silicon Valley senior editor Rachael Myrow joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for an update on the simmering tensions in the sector.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.