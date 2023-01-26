5 Memphis ex-police charged with murder and jailed over beating death of Tyre Nichols

Five former Memphis Police officers have been indicted and jailed in the beating death of Tyre Nichols.

The five former officers each face a litany of charges, including second degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression. The five officers were fired last week after the traffic stop. Nichols died in the hospital a few days after the beating.

Last night, the Memphis Police Chief put out a video statement discussing "the horrific circumstances" of Nichols' death. She called it a professional failing and said that "the incident was heinous, reckless and inhumane."

At 3 p.m. ET, the Shelby County District Attorney is scheduled to hold a news conference discussing these charges.

