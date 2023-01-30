What was it like in China over the past few months?
In the past four months, China has been through serious upheaval, from economic woes to protests to the ease of the infamous zero-COVID policy and then a huge surge in cases.
Villanova University’s Deb Seligsohn was in China for most of it and got back recently. She joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for a debrief on what the situation was like on the ground and a look at what the year ahead could hold.
