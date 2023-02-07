© 2023 KGOU
Utah trans teenager speaks out against state ban on gender affirmative care for minors

Published February 7, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST
People gather in support of transgender youth during a rally at the Utah State Capitol. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
People gather in support of transgender youth during a rally at the Utah State Capitol. (Rick Bowmer/AP)

Payton Butler, an 18-year-old high schooler in South Jordan, Utah, received hormones, surgery and other gender-affirming care throughout high school. He says it was essential to his mental and physical well-being. That care is now banned in Utah for minors under a new state law.

Butler speaks with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes about his gender identity journey and his thoughts on the new state law.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

