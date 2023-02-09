For Black History Month, pick up a book by one of these debut authors
Noted authors like Toni Morrison, James Baldwin or Alice Walker tend to be spotlighted during Black History Month. But who are some of the new voices?
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong hears from Traci Thomas, host and creator of “The Stacks” podcast, about some Black authors who had debut books this past year.
Book recommendations for Black History Month, from Traci Thomas
Nonfiction
- “Nerd: Adventures in Fandom from This Universe to the Multiverse” by Maya Phillips
- “Rest Is Resistance: A Manifesto” by Tricia Hersey
- “Black Skinhead: Reflections on Blackness and Our Political Future” by Brandi Collins-Dexter
- “It Was All a Dream: Biggie and the World That Made Him” by Justin Tinsley
- “The Movement Made Us: A Father, a Son, and the Legacy of a Freedom Ride” by David Dennis Jr. and David Dennis Sr.
- “Sink: A Memoir” by Joseph Earl Thomas
- “Grief Is Love: Living with Loss” by Marisa Renee Lee
- “The Viral Underclass: The Human Toll When Inequality and Disease Collide” by Steven W. Thrasher
- “You Gotta Be You: How to Embrace This Messy Life and Step into Who You Really Are” by Brandon Kyle Goodman
- “When They Tell You To Be Good: A Memoir” by Prince Shakur
- “Uphill: A Memoir” by Jemele Hill
Fiction
- “Nobody’s Magic” by Destiny O. Birdsong
- “Nightcrawling” by Leila Mottley
- “Stories from the Tenants Downstairs” by Sidik Fofana
- “The Survivalists” by Kashana Cauley
- “Love Radio” by Ebony LaDelle
- “Post-traumatic” by Chantal V. Johnson
- “My Government Means to Kill Me” by Rasheed Newson
- “Maame” by Jessica George
- “What Napoleon Could Not Do” by DK Nnuro
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.