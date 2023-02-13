The 1A Movie Club sees 'Magic Mike's Last Dance'

He wears a tie without a suit. His chiseled abs make women melt in their seats. And his hips, well, they don’t lie.

We’re talking, of course, about Magic Mike.

It’s been just over a decade since the first installment in the series was released. The franchise has grown to include live shows all around the world. Now, the third and final film, “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” has been released.

It opened in theaters on Friday to mixed critical reviews but the film enjoyed a successful weekend at the box office nonetheless. It earned $8.2 million, beating out both the highly anticipated ‘Avatar’ sequel and the re-release of ‘Titanic.’

For this month’s 1A Movie Club, we unpack the magic of ‘Magic Mike’ and talk about whether his last dance still has the spark.

