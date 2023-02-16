The News Roundup - International

It’s been 10 days since twin earthquakes and several aftershocks hit Syria and Turkey. Recovery and aid groups are working around the clock to get immediate supplies, medicine, and shelter to survivors.

As theone-year anniversary ofRussia’s full-scaleinvasion of Ukraine approaches, the U.S.is expecting Ukraine to launch a spring offensive. Russia has been stepping upitsoffensive in eastern Ukraine – battling, unsuccessfully, for the city ofVuhledar.

Mike Pompeo, the former U.S. Secretary of State, defended Israel’s decades-long control of the Palestinian territories by claiming that the Jewish state has a biblical claim to the land and is therefore not occupying it.

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international hour of the News Roundup.

