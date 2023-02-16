Toni Morrison's creative life is on display in new exhibit

What was the creative process for one of the most celebrated writers of the last century? Toni Morrison, winner of the Nobel Prize, the Pulitzer Prize and many other honors, created much of her work by hand.

Now some of her handwritten drafts on yellow legal pads, notes on scraps of paper and research artifacts are going on display at Princeton University, where she was a professor and her archive is housed. The exhibit is called “Toni Morrison: Sites of Memory.”

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with curator and Princeton University Professor Autumn Womack about the new exhibit and about Morrison’s writing process.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.