More airplane near misses cause concern for passengers, FAA

There was a close call between two jets at Boston’s Logan Airport on Monday night, but fortunately, one of the pilots managed to change course. This is just the latest in a string of near-misses at American airports in recent weeks, causing concern among passengers and pilots, and drawing a response from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong gets the latest from Ian Petchenik, Flight Radar 24’s communications director and co-hosts their “AvTalk” podcast.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.