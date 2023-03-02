According to seven intelligence agencies, 'Havana Syndrome' is not caused by a foreign adversary

A new intelligence report conducted over many years, and across several agencies, has concluded that neither foreign adversaries, nor energy weapons caused mysterious illnessesof U.S. personnel in Havana, Moscow,andeven on American soil. The investigation putsan end to years ofdoubt andconfusion that also left victims with no answers.



Seven intelligence agencies participated in thisreview of approximately 1,000 cases of “anomalous health incidents.”That’sthe term the government uses to describeseveralphysical symptoms including ringing in the ears,pressure in the head and nausea, headaches, vertigo,and acute discomfort. The common term for these symptoms is “Havana syndrome.”It wasfirst reported by U.S. personnelwho worked at the embassy in Cubain 2016.

In a statement, CIA Director William J. Burns said analysts had conducted “one of the largest and most intensive investigations in the Agency’s history. I and my leadership team stand firmly behind the work conducted and the findings.”

But representatives and lawyers for people suffering with symptoms of Havana Syndrome have criticized the new report. Attorney Mark Zaid represents more than two dozen people experiencing symptoms and hesaysthe assessment “lacked transparency” and has damaged the morale of the victims.

We’ll take a look at the findings of the report and ask where victims of the mysterious illness go from here.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5