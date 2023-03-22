Deadly fungal infection on the rise, new report shows
The fungal infection Candida auris, or C. auris, is harmless to most, but deadly to the immunocompromised and elderly. The infection is spreading rapidly through hospitals and long-term care facilities and nearly doubled between 2020 and 2021.
Dr. Meghan Lyman, chief medical officer in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s mycotic diseases branch, joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes for more on the fungus and what people should look out for.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
