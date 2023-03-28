From 'You Don't Own Me' to 'I'm a Survivor': The anthems that empower women

Women’s history month is coming to a close, so why not take a few minutes to listen to some of the songs — the anthems — that have empowered American women for the last 60 years.

Yes, there are the obvious ones: Gloria Gaynor’s “I Will Survive” and Aretha Franklin’s “Respect,” but the roots of those anthems sprouted decades earlier, with then-ground-breaking songs like Leslie Gore’s 1963 “You Don’t Own Me” and Loretta Lynn’s scandalous “The Pill.”

Here & Now host Robin Young talks to NPR music critic Ann Powers about some of those songs, plus newer ones, including “Let it Go,” which has become an anthem for women-to-be.

Anthems that empower women

“You Don’t Own Me” by Leslie Gore



“The Pill” by Loretta Lynn



“Just Because I’m a Woman” by Dolly Parton



“Let It Go” from Disney’s “Frozen”



“To Be Young, Gifted and Black” by Nina Simone

“About Damn Time” by Lizzo

“What’s Love Got to Do with It” by Tina Turner

“Firework” by Katy Perry

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin





