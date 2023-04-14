Clarence Thomas sold property to Texas billionaire Harlan Crow, new revelations show

In addition to providing lavish vacations and luxury rides aboard superyachts and private jets, billionaire Republican megadonor Harlan Crow also bought property from Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. It’s the house where his mother lived in Georgia. Thomas never reported it. Ethics experts say selling property and failing to disclose it is a clear violation of the law.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Jane Mayer, chief Washington correspondent for the New Yorker and author of “Dark Money: The Hidden History of the Billionaires Behind the Rise of the Radical Right.” She also outlines Thomas’ long history of failing to disclose required information and the appearance of conflicts of interest involving his wife, Ginni Thomas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.