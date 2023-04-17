Officials have identified the four people who died in an Alabama shooting

Authorities have named the four people who were killed in a shooting at a birthday party on Saturday in Dadeville, Ala., though many details of the incident at a dance studio remain opaque.

On Monday, Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox said the victims are:

23-year-old Corbin Dahmontrey Holston of Dadeville

18-year-old Philstavious Dowdell of Camp Hill

19-year-old Marsiah Emmanuel Collins of Opelika

17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole Smith of Dadeville

Another 28 people were injured.

Police haven't named any suspects or disclosed a motive for the violence, and it was unclear how many of the injured victims were wounded by gunfire. It's also not clear if a suspect is in custody.

"Please understand that this is a complex and fluid situation," the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a tweet Monday morning. "As additional information becomes available, we will be sure to share it as soon as possible."

Details are emerging about those who were killed

Dowdell's grandmother, Annette Allen, said the shooting occurred at her granddaughter's 16th birthday party at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio and that her daughter was also injured and hospitalized.

She told the Montgomery Advertiser that her grandson would have graduated from high school in a few weeks and was planning to attend Jacksonville State on a football scholarship.

"This is a small community and they just wanted to enjoy the birthday party," Allen told NPR member station Troy Public Radio.

Like Dowdell, Smith was also a senior at Dadeville High School.

Holston went to the party after a younger relative warned him there might be danger, his family told AL.com.

"Corbin was selfless when it came to his family and friends and always tried to be a protector,'' his mother Janett Heard said. "That's just the type of person he was."

