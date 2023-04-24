NYC could outlaw weight discrimination in housing, workplace: Activist explains what it could mean

In May, New York City might become of of the few American cities to ban discrimination based on body size. The bill is part of a growing national movement to create protections for people of all body sizes when it comes to jobs, health and housing. Organizations like the National Association to Advance Fat Acceptance support the move for equal protection for all body types.

Body-size activist, writer, blogger and speaker Virgie Tovar has spent most of her adult life fighting against and educating people about body positivity and discrimination. She joins host Robin Young to talk about her experiences and about the New York’s proposed new law.

