Three Oklahoma County Jail inmates died over four days

Three of the Oklahoma County Jail’s inmates have died since last week.

37-year-old Courtenay Doyle was found unresponsive in her cell on Friday morning and died about an hour later after being transferred to the hospital. She had been in the detention center since March on drug trafficking and possession of paraphernalia charges.

On Saturday evening, 37-year-old Frank Ramirez was found in distress in his cell. Like Doyle, Ramirez died about an hour after being found in his cell and being transferred to the hospital. He had been in the detention center since August 2021 on multiple charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault and battery.

Early Monday morning, 40-year-old Amber Owens died after authorities say she was already at the hospital being monitored when she fell and died from her injuries. She was scheduled to be released on a medical own recognizance bond once deemed medically fit for transport. She had been in the detention center since March on multiple charges including assault and battery upon a medical provider.

Six Oklahoma County Jail inmates have died this year.