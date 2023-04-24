Why 'Ike Dike' won't do much to stop Houston from flooding

Editor’s note: This segment did not air on April 24, 2022, as planned due to a scheduling issue.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jake Bittle, a staff writer at Grist, about the ‘Ike Dike’ project in Houston, which will be the largest project ever undertaken by the Army Corps of Engineers.

But there’s one problem: The storm surge barrier won’t actually stop Houston from flooding.

