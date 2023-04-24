© 2023 KGOU
With high death rates and low life expectancy, American mortality rates fall far behind peers

Published April 24, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT

America’s mortality rate is far behind its peers in Europe, Australia and Japan. Currently, an infant is nearly twice as likely to die in the U.S. than in a peer nation, and that rate only gets worse through to the 30s.

The Atlantic’s staff writer Derek Thompson has been looking into the stats and why they are so bad. He joins Here & Now‘s Robin Young for more.

