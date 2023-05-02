Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on ethics and the U.S. Supreme Court
The Senate Judiciary Committee is hearing from legal experts Tuesday on ethics and the Supreme Court. One person the panel will not hear from is Chief Justice John Roberts; He refused to appear.
Tuesday is also the one-year anniversary of the leak of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision.
Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Dahlia Lithwick. She writes about law and the courts for Slate. She hosts the podcast “Amicus” and is the author of “Lady Justice: Women, the Law, and the Battle to Save America.”
