Cleveland, Texas, shooting suspect and 5 others arrested

The manhunt in Texas for the suspect accused of killing 5 neighbors is over after the suspect was found late Tuesday night. Francisco Oropesa has been on the run since Friday after the shooting in Cleveland, Texas. He was found hidden in a laundry pile in a house in the city of Cut and Shoot, just 20 miles from the scene of the shooting. Five others were arrested, including Oropesa’s longtime partner.

Lucio Vasquez from member station Houston Public Media joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for the latest.

