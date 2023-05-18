© 2023 KGOU
KGOU_Header_144dpi-12.jpg
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The News Roundup - Domestic

WAMU 88.5
Published May 18, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT
U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Japan.
U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) arrive at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Iwakuni, Japan.

Joe Biden is coming home. The President is cutting his trip to Japan for the G7 meeting short to help negotiate a deal ahead of the debt ceiling deadline on June 1.

North Carolina Republicans overrode Democratic Governor Roy Cooper’s veto of a bill that would outlaw most abortions after 12 weeks. This bill not only affects pregnant people in that state, but also those in neighboring states who travel to North Carolina for the procedure.

The publishing company Penguin Random House and writer’s group PEN America sued a Florida school district over the removal of books about LGBTQ+ issues and race, saying that their removal violated the First Amendment.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2023 WAMU 88.5

More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.