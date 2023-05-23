The 1A Book Club reads 'Our Best Intentions'

We’re convening the first gathering of the 1A Book Club to read “Our Best Intentions” by Vibhuti Jain.

It’s a story about how – as the saying goes – our best intentions can lead us down a regretful path. In the book, a high schooler arrives at the scene of a crime and calls for help. But her good deed sweeps her up into a complicated, risky situation.

We talked to Jain a month ago to introduce the book. Now, she’s answering your questions. Plus, a panel of readers, including 1A listeners, will share their thoughts on the book.

What book should the 1A Book Club discuss next? We’re aiming to feature debut novels and novelists. Email us 1a@wamu.org or leave a message, 1-855-236-1212.

