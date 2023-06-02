© 2023 KGOU
Pride celebrations dampened by rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment

Published June 2, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT
A person who gave her name as Marlene holds a sign as she protests outside of a Target store, Thursday, June 1, 2023, in Miami. Target announced last week that it removed products and relocated Pride displays to the back of certain stores in the South. Activists in the LGBTQ+ community are calling for new campaigns to convince corporate leaders not to cave to anti-LGBTQ+ groups. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
Thursday kicked off Pride Month activities across the country. But rising anti-LGBTQ+ sentiment is complicating the celebrations this year.

Nearly 500 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year alone. And corporate allyship seems to be waning, as the social backlash from members of the right-wing puts pressure on companies.

We talk to Tuck Woodstock, journalist, educator and host of the “Gender Reveal” podcast, to gather his thoughts on how people from the community are responding.

