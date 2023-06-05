© 2023 KGOU
Oklahoma News

Oklahoma City Animal Shelter closes again following another canine respiratory outbreak

KGOU | By Nyk Daniels
Published June 5, 2023 at 3:54 AM CDT
Daniel Hering
/
Unsplash

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter has closed its doors once again to prevent the spread of a canine respiratory infection.

According to shelter officials, around 130 dogs are currently showing symptoms such as coughing and runny nose. No deaths have been reported so far.

The shelter is waiting for lab results, but suspects the infection is caused by the canine flu virus, the same virus that led to a previous closure in March that killed five dogs.

Canine influenza is an infectious respiratory disease caused by an influenza A virus, similar to the viral strains that humans get.

While the shelter remains closed to the public, animals that are sick, injured, or pose a threat to the community will still be taken in.

People who have adopted dogs from the shelter recently are advised to monitor their dogs for symptoms and seek veterinary advice if needed.

Residents looking for lost pets can visit the animal shelter's website. Pets that are at the shelter can be reclaimed by their owners.

Oklahoma News
