Trump's federal court appearance dominates week in politics

Published June 16, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd discuss the political fallout from former President Donald Trump’s first appearance in court this week to face a 37-count federal indictment for obstruction and withholding classified documents.

This week’s Friday politics roundtable guests are NPR senior political editor and correspondent Domenico Montanaro and Boston Globe deputy DC bureau chief Tal Kopan.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

