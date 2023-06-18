Sunday Puzzle: A Puzzle for Pops

On-air challenge: In honor of Father's Day, the theme of today's puzzle is POP. Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first word starts PO- and the second word starts P-.

Ex. Bit of indoor greenery --> POTTED PLANT

1. Republican or Democratic

2. His, hers, or theirs

3. Official who presided over the trial of Jesus

4. Vatican leader from 1963 to 1978

5. Latke

6. Shirt attachment where a nerd keeps pens

7. Cartoon character who says "Th-th-that's all, folks!"

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Rawson Scheinberg, of Northville, Mich. Name a famous singer (6,6) whose last name is a body of water. And if you remove a letter from the first name you'll get a landform. What singer is this?

Challenge answer: George Strait --> gorge, strait

Winner: Carola Ratzlaff of Lawrence, Kansas

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Joe Becker, of Palo Alto, Calif. Take the name of a fish. Add the name of a mammal. Rearrange all the letters to get the name of a reptile. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 22nd at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Produced by Lennon Sherburne contributed to this story

