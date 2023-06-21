More than 500 refugees are missing in the Mediterranean Sea from last week’s accident off the coast of Greece.

The United Nations says there are more displaced today people than ever before in our history – 110 million people have been forced from their homes. More than half of all refugees came from just three countries: Syria (6.5 million), Ukraine (5.7 million), and Afghanistan (5.7 million).

The war in Ukraine that has led to the fastest growing refugee crisis since World War II.The U.N. says that of 8 million or so refugees who have fled the war in Ukraine, about 90 percent are women and children.

We’ll discuss the growing global refugee crisis and what displaced people need most from the international community.

