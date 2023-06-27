'The Oppermanns' novel is 90 years old but still has lessons for today

Click here for the original audio and a book excerpt.

We revisit Scott Tong’s January conversation with Pulitzer Prize-winning author Joshua Cohen. Cohen revised the translation and wrote a forward to a new edition of Lion Feuchtwanger’s 1933 novel “The Oppermanns.” The book tells the story of a wealthy Jewish family in Berlin, Germany, who fall victim to the rise of the Nazis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.