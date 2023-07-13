The News Roundup - Domestic

Vermont and New York are bracing for more rain and flooding. The capital of the Green Mountain state, Montpelier, was swamped this week after storms dumped two months’ worth of water on the city in two days. President Joe Biden declared an emergency in the state and authorized the Federal Emergency Management Agency to begin distributing aid.

Former President Donald Trump’s lawyers have asked a Florida judge to delay the trial concerning his handling of classified documents until after the 2024 election.

The Federal Trade Commission lost its case against Microsoft acquiring the gaming giant Activision Blizzard. Critics of the deal have suggested the merger could decrease competition in the gaming space. The FTC has announced it will appeal the decision.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

