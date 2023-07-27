© 2023 KGOU
The News Roundup - Domestic

Published July 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM CDT
U.S. Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray explains a video of unidentified aerial phenomena, as he testifies before a House Intelligence Committee subcommittee hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC.
Former New York City Mayor and Trump associate Rudy Giuliani admitted this week that he lied when he made public statements alleging that election workers in Georgia committed voter fraud that contributed to former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss. In a bid to avoid losing a defamation case, Giuliani claims that these statements are protected under the First Amendment.

A Congressional hearing on UAPs yielded some surprising information this week. Three military veterans appeared before lawmakers on Wednesday, one of whom alleged that the U.S. had recovered “non-human biologics” from supposed UAP crash sights.

Twitter owner and Tesla executive Elon Musk rebranded the social media site this week. Users logged in to see the app plastered with the letter “X” instead of the little blue bird. In fact, Musk says the site’s name has changed entirely, despite the domain still being www.twitter.com.

We cover the most important stories from around the country in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

