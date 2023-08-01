© 2023 KGOU
Artist and writer Andy Field on 'The Neglected Joys of Being in Person'

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published August 1, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT

Think about the last time you spoke to a stranger. Maybe it was someone you happened to meet on the sidewalk or at the park. Maybe it was a chat with a delivery person or a hairstylist.

In his new book, “Encounterism: The Neglected Joys of Being In Person,” Andy Field argues that the daily, unplanned interactions we have with strangers might be the key to a better life.

From dancing to climbing trees and meeting new people — “Encounterism” paints a picture of the value that in-person interaction can have on our lives.

We sit down with Field to talk about it.

Arfie Ghedi
