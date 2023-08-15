Why did the wildfires in Maui become so devastating?

Hawaii’s governor is warning that many more people could be found dead following the wildfires on Maui as recovery efforts on the island begin.

The Biden administration is seeking $12 billion in additional money for the government’s disaster relief fund as part of its supplemental funding request to Congress. And FEMA has started to provide $700 to displaced residents to cover the cost of food, water, first aid, and medical supplies.

But why did the wildfires spread to rapidly?

We’re joined by Mojtaba Sadegh, a climate scientist and associate professor of Civil Engineering at Boise State University to discuss his research on fire exposure and what communities can do to lower risk.

