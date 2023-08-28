60 years ago, the March on Washington occurred

Click here for the original audio and to read a book excerpt.

Monday marks the 60th anniversary of one of the most pivotal civil rights demonstrations in our nation’s history. People around the country boarded trains, buses and planes to attend the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963.

Dr. Martin Luther King gave what might be described as a radical speech, but is remembered as the “I Have a Dream Speech.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talked with biographer Jonathan Eig, author of “King: A Life,” about the March, the speech and the final five years that followed of Dr. King’s life.

