Click here for the original audio.

We revisit host Robin Young’s 2019 visit to Sarah Collins Rudolph, the so-called fifth girl who survived the bombing of the 18th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama in 1963. The bombing by members of the Ku Klux Klan killed her sister and three other young girls.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.