6 Oklahomans accused of embezzling almost $1 million in COVID relief funds

A half dozen Oklahoma residents are facing criminal charges for obtaining almost $1 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

The six Oklahomans’ indictment was recently unsealed after they were charged last month.

On August 16, 2023, a federal grand jury returned a sealed, 28-count indictment against Marquita Deshawn Shaw, 39, and Amie Street, 39, both of Lawton, Oklahoma, and Corey Donta Shaw, 40, Eric Dewayne Shaw, 38, Marqus Dejuan Shaw, 39, and Shatara Marie Brevelle, 38, from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

All defendants, except Corey Shaw, have been arrested and released on conditions. A warrant has been issued for Shaw and he is considered a fugitive.

The indictment alleges the defendants created fake businesses and made misleading statements to receive money from COVID-19 funding from the CARES Act.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act provided over $2 trillion in relief for individuals and businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

