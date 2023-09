It’s a good time to have money in a savings account or certificate of deposit, as high interest rates yield better returns. But the Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise rates further in this week’s big meeting, as inflation slows.

We get the latest from Jill Schlesinger of “Jill on Money.”

