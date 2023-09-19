For Hispanic Heritage Month, pick up a book highlighting Latinx writers and stories
Hispanic Heritage Month began Friday. To celebrate, Here & Now‘s go-to book expert, Traci Thomas of “The Stacks” podcast, has some great books to check out. She joins host Scott Tong to share a few of her picks.
Book recommendations from Traci Thomas
Out this year:
- “Blackouts” by Justin Torres
- “Liliana’s Invincible Summer: A Sister’s Search for Justice” by Cristina Rivera Garza
- “Promises of Gold” by José Olivarez, translated by David Ruano
- “Our Migrant Souls: A Meditation on Race and the Meanings and Myths of ‘Latino‘” by Héctor Tobar
- Click here for our conversation with Héctor Tobar and to read a book excerpt.
- “Creep: Accusations and Confessions” by Myriam Gurba
- “The People Who Report More Stress: Stories” by Alejandro Varela
- “Family Lore” by Elizabeth Acevedo
- “Rivermouth: A Chronicle of Language, Faith and Migration” by Alejandra Oliva
- “Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling” by Bricia Lopez and Javier Cabral
Backlist books:
- “Solito: A Memoir” by Javier Zamora
- “The Man Who Could Move Clouds: A Memoir” by Ingrid Rojas Contrera
- “Movies (And Other Things)“, “Basketball (And Other Things)“, “Hip-Hop (And Other Things)“, and “The Rap Yearbook” by Shea Serrano
- “Tell Me How It Ends: An Essay in 40 Questions” by Valeria Luiselli
- “Hola Papi: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons” by John Paul Brammer
- “Infinite Country” by Patricia Engel
- “Machete: Poems” by Tomás Q. Morín
- “You Sound Like a White Girl” by Julissa Arce
- “Neruda on the Park” by Cleyvis Natera
- “Fat Chance, Charlie Vega” by Crystal Maldonado
- “What’s Mine and Yours” by Naima Coster
- “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Morena-Garcia
- “How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water” by Angie Cruz
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.