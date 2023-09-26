Dessa on 'Bury the Lede' and making pop music through pain

What music have you turned to during hard times? That’s the question Dessa’s latest album hopes to answer.

The award-winning rapper, singer, writer, and podcast host has been in the game for a while. She came up as part of the Minneapolis rap collective, Doomtree. She was featured in 2016’s chart-topping “Hamilton Mixtape,” and she’s collaborated with the Minnesota Orchestra on a number of performances and even a live album. She’s also the author of “My Own Devices: True Stories from the Road on Music, Science, and Senseless Love.”

But like many of us, her last few years weren’t easy. And her new music, including “Hurricane Party” and pop-forward “Chopper,” is her way of reckoning with — and dancing away — those feelings.

