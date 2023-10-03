California is losing the fight against sea-level rise. Is it time to regroup?

What is California without its golden shore? Rising seas are eroding California’s 1,000 miles of coastline, from sandy surf spots in Southern California to tidal marshes and rugged cliffs topped by Redwoods further north. In addition to all that priceless natural wonder, the livelihoods of tens of millions of people also depend on how California copes with climate change — specifically, sea-level rise.

Rosanna Xia thinks about this a lot as an environmental reporter for the Los Angeles Times, and she’s out with a new book called “California Against the Sea: Visions for Our Vanishing Coastline,” which she discusses with Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes.

‘California Against the Sea’ excerpt

By Rosanna Xia

