What to expect from the new Supreme Court term

WAMU 88.5 | By Arfie Ghedi
Published October 3, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT

It’s a new term for the Supreme Court, but it’s riddled with old problems.

The court met for its new session on Monday. It will be hearing a number of cases that could determine the future of the country. 

The issues at hand will sound familiar to you — everything from partisan gerrymandering to abortion is back on the docket. But a lesser-known set of cases revolving around the authority of federal agencies is also in play.

The conservative court’s unfinished business doesn’t stop there — they’ll be hearing cases about social media and the internet too.

We’ll talk about what these cases mean for you.

