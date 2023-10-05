'The Gun Machine' Ep. 1: Examining the origin of the U.S.'s gun industry

Listen to the full episode here.

The symbiotic relationship between the gun industry and the government goes all the way back to the 1790s when the Founding Fathers created an open-source think tank in Massachusetts: the Springfield Armory. Its mission: Make the best guns in the world.

The podcast series, “The Gun Machine,” explains how the United States has shaped and been shaped by, the gun industry — and how we all play a role.



