Ask a playwright

Before Hamlet could pose the iconic question of “To be or not to be,” the line began as merely a thought in the mind of a playwright.

While Shakespeare is long gone, theater – and thus playwriting – is very much alive.

Theater, in contrast to television or film, offers a unique chance for audiences to come together and experience a one-of-a-kind production. Playwrights, in collaboration with actors, directors, and stage crew work, are chiefly responsible for bringing that magic to life.

For this installment of our “Ask A” series, where we talk to interesting people about what they do and why it matters, we speak to a group of playwrights about the power of storytelling on stage.

