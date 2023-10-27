KGOU's list of Halloween haunts/events
Halloween & Fall Events
- Downtown Norman Fall Fest: 10/27 from 6pm-9pm (Norman)
- Wicked Forest of Terror: 10/27 from 7pm-11pm (OKC)
- Downtown Spooktacular: 10/27 from 5:30pm-8pm (Bartlesville)
- A Fright To Remember: 10/27 from 6pm-11pm (Purcell)
- ScaryTale Park: 10/26 from 6pm-9pm (member preview), 10/27 from 4pm-9pm, 10/28 from 3pm-9 pm (OKC)
- Haunted Castle Halloween Festival: 9/29 through 10/28 on Fridays & Saturdays from 5:30pm-10pm (Muskogee)
- Tiny Tots Halloween: 10/28 from 9am-11am (Owasso)
- Halloween on the Green: 10/28 from 9am-12pm (OKC)
- Ha Ha Halloween: 10/28 from 10am-4pm (Claremore)
- Halloween Extravaganza: 10/28 from 10am-4pm (Tulsa)
- Fort Thunder Harley-Davidson Spooktacular Halloween Event: 10/28 from 10am-8pm
- Trick ORR Treat: 10/28 from 10am-9pm (OKC)
- 2023 Halloween Train: 10/28 & 10/29 from 11am-5pm (OKC)
- Monsters on Main: 10/28 from 11am-7pm (Shawnee)
- Halloween at the Museum: 10/28 from 1pm-4pm (Edmond)
- Oklahoma City Halloween Bar Crawl: 10/28 from 4pm-10pm (OKC)
- Tulsa Halloween Bar Crawl: 10/28 from 4pm-10pm (Tulsa)
- Wicked Wolverine Bar Crawl: 10/28 from 4pm-10pm (Bethany)
- Halloween Never Dies: 10/28 from 5pm-7pm (Guthrie)
- Halloween on the Trail 2023: 10/28 from 5pm-7pm (Duncan)
- Haunt the Market: 10/28 from 5pm-9pm (Choctaw)
- Twilight Trick or Treat Boos & Brews: 10/28 from 5pm-9pm (Norman)
- Keyes Family Fall Festival: 10/28 from 5pm-10pm (Purcell)
- Mustang Spooktacular: 10/28 from 5:30pm-8pm (Mustang)
- 2023 Safety Spooktacular: 10/28 from 6pm-8pm (Broken Arrow)
- Tunnel of Terror: 10/28 from 7pm-11pm (Midwest City)
- Trail of Terror: 10/28 from Dusk-12am (El Reno)
- AUGMNTD Halloween Costume Party: 10/28 from 8pm-11:30pm (Norman)
- Haus Lab Halloween: 10/28 at 8:30pm (OKC)
- Haunt the Zoo: 10/29 from 9am-4pm (OKC)
- BronchoThon Trunk or Treat Car Show: 10/29 from 11am-2pm (Edmond)
- Heritage Hills Halloween Festival: 10/29 from 1pm-3pm (OKC)
- Destiny Fun Fest: 10/29 from 5pm-8pm (OKC)
- Turkey Mountain Haunted Trail: 10/26 through 10/29 from 6:30pm-10pm (Tulsa)
- Storybook Forest: 10/23 through 10/30 from 5:30pm-8:30pm (Edmond)
- HallowMarine: 10/25 through 10/31 from 6:30pm-9pm (Jenks)
- Haunt The Hill: 10/31 from 5pm-7pm (OKC)
- Pumpkin Harvest Craft Festival: 11/4 from 9am-3pm (Yukon)
- Mummy Day: 11/4 from 11am-3pm (Shawnee)
Places to Go
- 13th Door (OKC)
- Carmichael’s Pumpkin Patch (Bixby)
- Chester’s Party Barn & Farm (Piedmont)
- Cornerstone Kids’ Ranch (Ada)
- DCP Haunted Trail (Yukon)
- Oklahoma Heritage Farm (Ramona)
- Orr Family Farm (OKC)
- Parkhurst Pumpkin Patch (Arcadia)
- P Bar Farms Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch (Hydro)
- Pleasant Valley Farms (Sand Springs)
- Red Bird Farm (Enid)
- Sunshine Shelly’s Pumpkin Patch (Shawnee)
- Tonkawa Haunted Sale Barn (Tonkawa)
