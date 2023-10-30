© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
News and Music for Oklahoma
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Remembering Matthew Perry's work as an addiction and recovery advocate

Published October 30, 2023 at 7:25 AM CDT
Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. (Brian Ach/Invision/AP)
Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. (Brian Ach/Invision/AP)

The world is mourning actor Matthew Perry — best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on “Friends” — who died on Saturday at age 54.

Perry spoke openly about his struggles with alcoholism and addiction.

We hear from William C. Moyers, who interacted with Perry through his work as vice president of public affairs for the Hazelden Betty Ford Treatment Center.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

More News
Support nonprofit, public service journalism you trust. Give now.