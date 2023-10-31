© 2023 KGOU
Colorful collared lizard a.k.a mountain boomer basking on a sandstone boulder
UAW reaches tentative agreement: What one Ford worker thinks

Published October 31, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT

We get the latest on the United Autoworkers Union’s tentative agreements with automakers General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis from Michigan Radio’s Tracy Samilton.

And Tiffanie Simmons, a final assembly worker at UAW Local 900, the Ford plant in Wayne, Michigan, talks about the tentative deals reached with the Big Three automakers to end the six-week strike by the UAW.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

