In the north Texas city of Denton, there’s a legend that The Goatman haunts a local bridge looking for revenge on the Klansmen who killed him. The fable is grounded in the real-life horror of lynchings in 1930s Texas.

Reporter Sean Saldana of the Texas Standard takes us to Denton, Texas.

