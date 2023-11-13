© 2023 KGOU
Humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens as hospitals go dark amidst fuel shortage

Published November 13, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen as hospitals struggle to maintain operations with little fuel and dwindling medical supplies. This comes as fighting between Israel’s military and Hamas intensifies around Al-Shifa, Gaza’s largest health facility.

We speak with Dr. Tanya Haj Hassan, a pediatric intensive care doctor who’s worked with Doctors Without Borders, about the ongoing medical crisis in Gaza and what she’s heard from doctors on the ground there.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

