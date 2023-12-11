© 2023 KGOU
The evolving nature of cyber warfare

WAMU 88.5 | By Jorgelina Manna-Rea
Published December 11, 2023 at 9:45 PM CST
An employee of the European multinational information technology service and consulting company, Atos, is pictured at the company's cybersecurity centre for the 2024 Olympic Games in Madrid.
Hacking and cyber attacks aren’t just about flashing pop-ups and phishing emails anymore.

Groups of online criminals have become bolder and more sophisticated these last few years. Attacks happen on a much larger scale these days, targeting small towns, hospitals, and even K-12 schools. The hacking groups use complicated malware to get in and lock up those systems.

Ransomware groups like Lockbit have made several attacks and threats this year. And cyber has proven an increasingly crucial aspect of the war in Ukraine.

Dina Temple-Raston tells us the latest on the cyber attacks of 2023 and what we might expect in 2024.

